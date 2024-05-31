Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $50,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,999,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 201.4% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 69,503 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %

ODFL stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.