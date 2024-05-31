Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 16.96% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

