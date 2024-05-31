ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $50,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after buying an additional 1,458,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after buying an additional 3,229,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

