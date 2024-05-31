Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSEA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $351.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $32,480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $334,788. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 479,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.