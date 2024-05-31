Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.