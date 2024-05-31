Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHP opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

