Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.