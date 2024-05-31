Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 159,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 114,144 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $90.72 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

