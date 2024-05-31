Parallel Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.