Parallel Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

