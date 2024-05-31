Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.07 and a 200 day moving average of $268.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,483,917. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

