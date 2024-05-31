Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after buying an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after buying an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

