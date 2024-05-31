Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 40,702.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 120.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after buying an additional 163,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 111.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,608,000 after buying an additional 154,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,908,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $474.65 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.53 and a twelve month high of $491.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

