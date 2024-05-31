Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,757,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $268.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day moving average of $279.68. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.