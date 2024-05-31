Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

