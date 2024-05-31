Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IBB opened at $133.35 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.40.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
