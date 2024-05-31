PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at New Street Research

Stock analysts at New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. New Street Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.