Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,519 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Permian Resources by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after buying an additional 1,544,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,745,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 823,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,641,849 shares of company stock worth $512,849,598 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

