Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 315.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PHAR opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Pharming Group has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $16.71.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
