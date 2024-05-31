Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 315.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Pharming Group Price Performance

Shares of PHAR opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Pharming Group has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $16.71.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.