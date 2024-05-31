Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $59,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Get Our Latest Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.