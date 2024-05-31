Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

NYSE:PHR opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.95. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,971.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,971.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $75,867.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,733.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

