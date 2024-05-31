Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

