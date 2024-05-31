Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,286.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $81.84 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $79.61 and a one year high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PII. Bank of America began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

