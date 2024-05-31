Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.27. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 160,501 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $5,250,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

