Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Insider Stephanie Adkins Sells 947 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $28,646.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,544.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephanie Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Stephanie Adkins sold 265 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $7,963.25.

BPRN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

