PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Up 3.5%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 1,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

