ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 665,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $7,535,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,462,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH opened at $12.03 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.