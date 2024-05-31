ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 1,777,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,518,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

