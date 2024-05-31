Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to Hold

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

