Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $650,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,669 shares of company stock worth $1,441,922. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

