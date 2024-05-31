Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issued By HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

