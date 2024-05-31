Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGTX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.