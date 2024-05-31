Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Middleby Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Shares of MIDD opened at $124.09 on Friday. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Middleby by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Middleby by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

