Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sadot Group Inc. Raised by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sadot Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Sadot Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Sadot Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

Shares of SDOT opened at $0.28 on Friday. Sadot Group has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.10 million. Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sadot Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Sadot Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

