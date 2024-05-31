Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Decreased by Analyst

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $77.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Westport Fuel Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.46% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

