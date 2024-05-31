Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Issued By Zacks Research

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEC. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WEC opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

