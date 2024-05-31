Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $87.61 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 63.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

