Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

CAVA stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 227.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

