Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Lowered by Analyst

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.80.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.35. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$56.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

