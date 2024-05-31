Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Reduced by Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE UTI opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.49 million, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Washington University bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

