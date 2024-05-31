Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synaptics (SYNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) in the last few weeks:
- 5/10/2024 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Synaptics Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $121.37.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
