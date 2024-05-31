Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $6.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.65. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at C$64.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.09. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.