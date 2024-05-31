Robert W. Baird Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $275.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.25.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Up 17.5 %

BURL stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $241.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after buying an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.