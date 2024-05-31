Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s current price.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $30.26 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

