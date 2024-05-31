Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20-9.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.860-9.940 EPS.

Salesforce stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.26 and a 200-day moving average of $275.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.33.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 623,070 shares of company stock valued at $179,662,826. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

