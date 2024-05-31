Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,131.36 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,531 shares of company stock worth $2,836,679 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

