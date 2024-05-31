Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 5.1%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 55,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 778,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

The company has a market cap of $748.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

