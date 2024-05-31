SEI Investments (SEIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 18th

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SEIC

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,363 shares of company stock worth $20,220,667. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.