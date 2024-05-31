Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Drops By 50.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of ATRWF opened at $6.68 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Renewable Royalties
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.