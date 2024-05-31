Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Grows By 17.4%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.42 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

About Aura Systems

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.