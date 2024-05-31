Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Grows By 17.4%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.42 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Aura Systems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Systems
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.