Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Rises By 26.5%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAESF opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $18.01.
About BAE Systems
